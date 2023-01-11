 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry praises Dutch royals amid complaints about British monarchy

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 11, 2023

file footage

Prince Harry sang praises for the Dutch royal family amid his incendiary complaints over his very own British Royal Family.

Dutch News on Wednesday, January 11, quoted Prince Harry from a recent interview done to promote his memoir Spare, in which the Duke of Sussex reportedly said that the Dutch monarchy was ‘leading by example’.

In the said interview, Prince Harry said: “I genuinely believe the best thing for the monarchy is to modernise, especially because of their role in the commonwealth.”

“In the last couple of months, the king of the Netherlands and the king of Norway have led by example, and I congratulate them for that, enormously, and I don’t think they have been given enough credit for what they have done. But it is huge, and more of that is needed,” the Duke of Sussex added.

This comes as he lashed out at his own family and the British press, through multiple channels including a Netflix series, interviews, and his book, for not fully accepting his mixed-race wife Meghan Markle.

