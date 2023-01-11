 
sports
Wednesday Jan 11 2023
By
SDSports desk

New Zealand to bat first against Pakistan in second ODI

By
SDSports desk

Wednesday Jan 11, 2023

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson. — AFP/File
Pakistan captain Babar Azam and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson. — AFP/File 

New Zealand opted to bat first against Pakistan after winning the toss in the second ODI of the series at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

Pakistan are unchanged whereas spinner Ish Sodhi replaces pacer Henry Shipley for New Zealand.

The home team has a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after winning the first ODI.

In the last game, Pakistan strolled to a six-wicket victory after fast bowler Naseem Shah took five wickets.

The 19-year-old grabbed 5-57 for his second five-wicket haul in just four ODI appearances as New Zealand, sent into bat, managed 255-9 in their 50 overs.

Mohammad Rizwan (77 not out), skipper Babar Azam (66) and Fakhar Zaman (56) then helped Pakistan cruise to victory with 11 balls to spare.

Playing XI

Pakistan:

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Sohail, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

New Zealand:

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (capt), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

More From Sports:

Lahore Qalandars will defend PSL title under Shaheen's leadership: Sameen Rana

Lahore Qalandars will defend PSL title under Shaheen's leadership: Sameen Rana
Najam Sethi to discuss PCB 'strained ties' with ACC in Dubai meet

Najam Sethi to discuss PCB 'strained ties' with ACC in Dubai meet
Pakistan boat rally to return mid-February

Pakistan boat rally to return mid-February
PCB hunt is on for 'right person' as hiring Mickey Arthur proves 'difficult'

PCB hunt is on for 'right person' as hiring Mickey Arthur proves 'difficult'
Misbah believes that Babar Azam is being 'weakened'

Misbah believes that Babar Azam is being 'weakened'
Babar Azam being pushed into ‘pointless controversies’: Ramiz Raja

Babar Azam being pushed into ‘pointless controversies’: Ramiz Raja
BJP-influenced BCCI trying to restrict Pakistan: Ramiz Raja

BJP-influenced BCCI trying to restrict Pakistan: Ramiz Raja
Sania Mirza 'sets boundaries' in new cryptic message

Sania Mirza 'sets boundaries' in new cryptic message
Umar Gul 'strong contestant' for Pakistan's bowling coach

Umar Gul 'strong contestant' for Pakistan's bowling coach
PCB mulls appointing Shahid Afridi as 'chief selector till 2023 World Cup'

PCB mulls appointing Shahid Afridi as 'chief selector till 2023 World Cup'
Naseem takes five as Pakistan thump New Zealand in first ODI

Naseem takes five as Pakistan thump New Zealand in first ODI
Cristiano Ronaldo could make Saudi debut in PSG friendly: Al Nassr coach

Cristiano Ronaldo could make Saudi debut in PSG friendly: Al Nassr coach