New Zealand to bat first against Pakistan in second ODI

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson. — AFP/File

New Zealand opted to bat first against Pakistan after winning the toss in the second ODI of the series at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

Pakistan are unchanged whereas spinner Ish Sodhi replaces pacer Henry Shipley for New Zealand.

The home team has a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after winning the first ODI.

In the last game, Pakistan strolled to a six-wicket victory after fast bowler Naseem Shah took five wickets.

The 19-year-old grabbed 5-57 for his second five-wicket haul in just four ODI appearances as New Zealand, sent into bat, managed 255-9 in their 50 overs.

Mohammad Rizwan (77 not out), skipper Babar Azam (66) and Fakhar Zaman (56) then helped Pakistan cruise to victory with 11 balls to spare.

Playing XI



Pakistan:

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Sohail, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

New Zealand:

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (capt), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson