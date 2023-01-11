 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘furious’ over Spare memoir leak: ‘PR strategy in tatters’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 11, 2023

File Footage

Learning of the memoir leak has reportedly caused Prince Harry to erupt into a public fury.

Media coach and ‘PR to the stars’ Mayah Riaz made this candid admission.

She made this admission during her interview with the Daily Star.

There, she was quoted saying, “The PR strategy around [the book launch] would have been carefully planned.”

“Everything from the interviews he will give [to] the extracts, if any, that would be released pre-launch - the latter of which would be scrapped because it's now already out there.”

“This was clearly an accidental leak, which would make Harry quite furious with it being out his control. The reason he would be furious is that the book is expected to be more incendiary than their Netflix series.”

“Harry would have been expecting the world to be talking about this after the release date. He has two big interviews coming up this weekend, which was ahead of the launch date, as is usual ahead of the big reveal.”

“Now, when the world watches those interviews, the information is already out there. The interviews won't have as big of an impact as expected.”

More From Entertainment:

Gwen Stefani lands in hot water over Japanese affiliation comment

Gwen Stefani lands in hot water over Japanese affiliation comment
Drew Barrymore reacts to Michelle Obama’s insight about marriage: Video

Drew Barrymore reacts to Michelle Obama’s insight about marriage: Video
Greece’s last king Constantine II to be buried privately in Athens

Greece’s last king Constantine II to be buried privately in Athens
Michelle Obama explains why the Descendant meant so much to her

Michelle Obama explains why the Descendant meant so much to her
Golden Globe host Jerrod Carmichael calls out HFPA in opening monologue

Golden Globe host Jerrod Carmichael calls out HFPA in opening monologue
Prince Harry's book 'Diana's revenge': 'Spare' compared to Hitler’s Mein Kampf

Prince Harry's book 'Diana's revenge': 'Spare' compared to Hitler’s Mein Kampf
Jerrod Carmichael on hosting Golden Globes 'I'm here because I’m black'

Jerrod Carmichael on hosting Golden Globes 'I'm here because I’m black'
Prince Harry claps back at ‘dangerous lie’ told about his book ‘Spare’

Prince Harry claps back at ‘dangerous lie’ told about his book ‘Spare’
Golden Globe Awards viewers dub Will Smith joke ‘weird’ and ‘cheap’

Golden Globe Awards viewers dub Will Smith joke ‘weird’ and ‘cheap’
Andrew Tate's Twitter following rises even after losing his first court battle

Andrew Tate's Twitter following rises even after losing his first court battle
'House of the Dragon' wins Golden Globes for best TV drama director praises HBO

'House of the Dragon' wins Golden Globes for best TV drama director praises HBO
Prince Harry reveals he watches ‘The Crown’

Prince Harry reveals he watches ‘The Crown’