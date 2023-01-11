 
entertainment
Disney dominates 2023 Golden Globes race with most awards

Disney leads the Golden Globes 2023 race with nine wins, following  Universal and Warner Bros. Discovery.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney led the award ceremony netting nine wins from the movie to TV categories, including four on the film side.

The Banshees of Inisherin bagged three, including the best picture wins for a musical/comedy.

Disney earned 17 nominations in the Globes. Colin Farrell-starrer topped all films with eight nominations in almost every top category.

On the TV front, Disney also bagged most of the Golden Globes, a total of five. With three wins for ABC’s comedy Abbott Elementary.

Warner Bros. Discovery also claimed eight Globe wins. The studio secured the best actor in a drama by Austin Butler for his performance in Elvis.

While the premium cable outlet also clinched awards for House of the Dragon (best drama series), The White Lotus (best limited or anthology series and best-supporting actress Jennifer Coolidge) and Euphoria’s star Zendaya (lead actress)

Meanwhile, Universal’s film headed strong on Tuesday’s night award show. Steven-Spielberg-helmed The Fabelmans won best picture/drama and best director for Spielberg. While Cate Blanchett claimed the best actress for Tár.

Further, Netflix earned the title of the first streamer to win for the best-animated picture for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio. While also scoring wins for acting honours for Ozark’s Julia Garner and Dahmer’s Evan Peters.

