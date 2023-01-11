 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks up about Ukrainian freedom during 2023 Golden Globes

Wednesday Jan 11, 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently addressed the audience at the 80th Golden Globes via video message on Tuesday.

During the event, Sean Penn, who filmed a documentary on Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, introduced Volodymyr as he said, “From the other-worldly courage of young Iranians rising up to the ever-persevering women’s movement of Afghanistan, we are reminded, in no uncertain terms, that the freedom to dream is not simply a human luxury but rather a human need that must be fought and sacrificed for.”

Sean continued, “If the freedom to dream were a spear, I proudly present a human being who tonight represents that spear’s most honed tip.”

Next up, Volodymyr recalled the beginning of Golden Globes in 1943.

“The Golden Globe Awards were borne at a special time. The second World War wasn't over yet, but the tide was turned [and] all knew who would win. There were still battles and tears ahead. It was then when the Golden Globe Awards appeared to honour the best performers of 1943,” stated the 44-year-old.

Ukrainian president noted, “It is now 2023; the war in Ukraine is not over yet, but the tide is turning. And it is already clear who will win.”

“I can definitely tell you who were the best in the previous year: It was you, the free people of the free world,” remarked Volodymyr.

He explained, “Those who united around the support of the free Ukrainian people in our common struggle for freedom, democracy. For the right to live, to love, to give birth, no matter who you are, no matter where you are from, no matter who you are with. The struggle for the right of the new generations to know about the war only from movies.”

Volodymyr asserted, “The first World War claimed millions of lives; the second World War claimed tens of millions of them. There will be no third world war; it is not a trilogy.”

“Ukraine will stop the Russian aggression on our land,” he mentioned.

In the end, Volodymyr added, “We will make it together with a whole, free world, and I hope that all of you will be with us on the victorious day — the day of our victory.”

