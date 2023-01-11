 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 11 2023
By
Reuters

Prince Harry insists he never dated Cameron Diaz

By
Reuters

Wednesday Jan 11, 2023

Prince Harry insists he never dated Cameron Diaz
Prince Harry insists he never dated Cameron Diaz

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has called out false reports that arose in his 20s claiming he and Cameron Diaz had sparked a romance.

Prince Harry has dismissed rumours that he and Cameron Diaz once dated.

In his new memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex blasted reports suggesting he had a "flirtation" with the Charlie's Angels actress in his 20s.

"They (the press) dredged up every relationship I'd ever had, every girl I'd ever been seen with, put it all into a blender, hired 'experts', AKA quacks, to try to make sense of it," he wrote, referencing the media's focus on his life in his 20s.

"Books about me dived into my love life, homed in on each romantic failure and near miss."

The 38-year-old then went on to address specific reports claiming that he and the Hollywood actress had met on several occasions at a gym in London.

"I seem to recall one detailing my flirtation with Cameron Diaz. 'Harry just couldn't see himself with her,'" the author reported.

"Indeed I couldn't, since we'd never met. I was never within 50 metres of Ms Diaz, further proof that if you like reading pure then royal biographies are just your thing."

Harry is now married to former actress Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, while Cameron is married to Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden.

Spare was released on Tuesday.

More From Entertainment:

Jenna Ortega on her viral dance 'there was so much that I could have done'

Jenna Ortega on her viral dance 'there was so much that I could have done'
King Charles' relative makes big announcement amid Harry's bombshells

King Charles' relative makes big announcement amid Harry's bombshells
Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks up about Ukrainian freedom during 2023 Golden Globes

Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks up about Ukrainian freedom during 2023 Golden Globes
Kanye West still missing, ex-manager wants more time to find rapper

Kanye West still missing, ex-manager wants more time to find rapper
Prince Harry says Royal Family is ‘scared’ of his book ‘Spare’

Prince Harry says Royal Family is ‘scared’ of his book ‘Spare’

Prince Harry’s claims about first date with Meghan Markle proven false

Prince Harry’s claims about first date with Meghan Markle proven false
King Charles plans a divorce deal for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: report

King Charles plans a divorce deal for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: report
Brad Pitt reveals he lives with 'congenital melancholy' while discussing 'Babylon'

Brad Pitt reveals he lives with 'congenital melancholy' while discussing 'Babylon'
‘Andrew Tate is lying’: Karishma Sharma reacts to dating rumours

‘Andrew Tate is lying’: Karishma Sharma reacts to dating rumours
Jennifer Coolidge says Mike White gave her ‘hope’ amid struggling career

Jennifer Coolidge says Mike White gave her ‘hope’ amid struggling career
Khloe Kardashian ‘secretly devoted’ to Tristan Thompson despite his infidelities

Khloe Kardashian ‘secretly devoted’ to Tristan Thompson despite his infidelities

Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ under review as Queen Mother death claim debunked

Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ under review as Queen Mother death claim debunked