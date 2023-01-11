Prince Harry insists he never dated Cameron Diaz

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has called out false reports that arose in his 20s claiming he and Cameron Diaz had sparked a romance.



Prince Harry has dismissed rumours that he and Cameron Diaz once dated.

In his new memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex blasted reports suggesting he had a "flirtation" with the Charlie's Angels actress in his 20s.

"They (the press) dredged up every relationship I'd ever had, every girl I'd ever been seen with, put it all into a blender, hired 'experts', AKA quacks, to try to make sense of it," he wrote, referencing the media's focus on his life in his 20s.

"Books about me dived into my love life, homed in on each romantic failure and near miss."

The 38-year-old then went on to address specific reports claiming that he and the Hollywood actress had met on several occasions at a gym in London.

"I seem to recall one detailing my flirtation with Cameron Diaz. 'Harry just couldn't see himself with her,'" the author reported.

"Indeed I couldn't, since we'd never met. I was never within 50 metres of Ms Diaz, further proof that if you like reading pure then royal biographies are just your thing."

Harry is now married to former actress Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, while Cameron is married to Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden.

Spare was released on Tuesday.