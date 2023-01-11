 
Wednesday Jan 11 2023
Golden Globe Awards viewers dub Will Smith joke 'weird' and 'cheap'

Wednesday Jan 11, 2023

Golden Globe Awards 2023 host Jerrod Carmichael recently referenced to Will Smith’s slap at Oscars 2022 for a joke.

During his skit at star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles, the comedian cracked a joke about the infamous slap however the viewers were not impressed.

Taking to Twitter, one user commented: “Did I mishear that or did they just cheap (expletive) joke demean Rock Hudson and Will Smith after the heartfelt LGBTQIA boosting by Ryan Murphy. #goldenglobes"

Another commented: “What a weird joke to make about Will Smith - that wasn't a display of masculinity unless you put toxic in front of it. #GoldenGlobes2023"

While a third user dubbed the host a “loserrr” before another fan called his joke “wack and corny”.

