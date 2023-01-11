Golden Globe Awards viewers dub Will Smith joke ‘weird’ and ‘cheap’

Golden Globe Awards 2023 host Jerrod Carmichael recently referenced to Will Smith’s slap at Oscars 2022 for a joke.

During his skit at star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles, the comedian cracked a joke about the infamous slap however the viewers were not impressed.

Taking to Twitter, one user commented: “Did I mishear that or did they just cheap (expletive) joke demean Rock Hudson and Will Smith after the heartfelt LGBTQIA boosting by Ryan Murphy. #goldenglobes"

Another commented: “What a weird joke to make about Will Smith - that wasn't a display of masculinity unless you put toxic in front of it. #GoldenGlobes2023"

While a third user dubbed the host a “loserrr” before another fan called his joke “wack and corny”.