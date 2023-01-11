 
Wednesday Jan 11 2023
Golden Globe host Jerrod Carmichael calls out HFPA in opening monologue

Wednesday Jan 11, 2023

Golden Globe host Jerrod Carmichael recently took a swipe at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s (HFPA) diversity controversy in his opening monologue at the 80th Golden Globe Awards.

During the award ceremony on Tuesday, Jerrod said, “I’ll tell you why I’m here. I’m here because I’m Black.”

Given LA Times revealed that the awarding body didn’t have “a single Black member”, Jerrod pointed out, “I won’t say the HFPA is racist but, they didn’t have a single Black member until George Floyd died – do with that information what you will.”

Elaborating on the process of being offered this hosting gig, Jerrod shared, “One minute you’re making mint tea at home, the next you’re invited to be the Black face of an embattled white organisation.”

The host disclosed that he called his friend who asked him about the payment. To this, he responded, “around $500,000”.

Jerrod quipped, “My friend told me to take the white peoples’ money.”

In the end, Jerrod added that he didn’t meet with HFPA president Helen Hoehne prior to this event.

“I took this job with the assumption they hadn’t changed at all,” he concluded.

