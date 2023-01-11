 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Michelle Obama explains why the Descendant meant so much to her

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 11, 2023

Michelle Obama explains why the Descendant meant so much to her
Michelle Obama explains why the Descendant meant so much to her

Michelle Obama recently disclosed why Descendant would always stay close to her heart.

On Tuesday, the former First Lady took to Instagram and posted a photo of her grandparents along with a lengthy, heartfelt caption about slavery.

While calling herself the descendant of slaves, the author of Becoming wrote, “I was lucky enough to grow up surrounded by relatives—grandparents, aunties, uncles, cousins, and more—with stories to tell and a willingness to share them. Over the years, through these conversations, I learned that I was the descendant of slaves—my grandfather’s grandmother lived her life in bondage.”

Michelle pointed out that the “slavery” was a part of her family’s story, which was “painful and sobering”.

“Like many African Americans, reflecting on this dark part of our history is never comfortable. And it still opens up wounds that many of us still aren’t ready to deal with just yet,” remarked the 58-year-old.

However, she’s grateful for the chance to hear about her ancestors mainly because “it helped me develop a greater sense of self and gave me motivation to keep going, work my hardest, and be the best that I could be”.

While discussing about the Netflix’s movie, the author of The Light We Carry explained, “It comes from our production company, @HigherGroundMedia, and it tells the story of the descendants of the survivors of the Clotilda, which is believed to be the last ship that carried enslaved Africans to the United States.”

“To me, the film is about navigating the delicate parts of our history—and the power that comes from learning about the people who came before you. It’s about reclaiming our stories—and owning them for ourselves,” she asserted.

In the end, Michelle encouraged her followers and fans to share their thoughts on ancestry. She also initiated the Descendant Challenge with the hashtag #DescendantChallenge where she asked fans to share their photo and family history.

More From Entertainment:

Golden Globe host Jerrod Carmichael calls out HFPA in opening monologue

Golden Globe host Jerrod Carmichael calls out HFPA in opening monologue
Prince Harry's book 'Diana's revenge': 'Spare' compared to Hitler’s Mein Kampf

Prince Harry's book 'Diana's revenge': 'Spare' compared to Hitler’s Mein Kampf
Jerrod Carmichael on hosting Golden Globes 'I'm here because I’m black'

Jerrod Carmichael on hosting Golden Globes 'I'm here because I’m black'
Prince Harry claps back at ‘dangerous lie’ told about his book ‘Spare’

Prince Harry claps back at ‘dangerous lie’ told about his book ‘Spare’
Golden Globe Awards viewers dub Will Smith joke ‘weird’ and ‘cheap’

Golden Globe Awards viewers dub Will Smith joke ‘weird’ and ‘cheap’
Andrew Tate's fans following grows even after losing his first court battle

Andrew Tate's fans following grows even after losing his first court battle
'House of the Dragon' wins Golden Globes for best TV drama director praises HBO

'House of the Dragon' wins Golden Globes for best TV drama director praises HBO
Prince Harry reveals he watches ‘The Crown’

Prince Harry reveals he watches ‘The Crown’
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky steal the show at Golden Globes Awards 2023

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky steal the show at Golden Globes Awards 2023
Jenna Ortega on her viral dance 'there was so much that I could have done'

Jenna Ortega on her viral dance 'there was so much that I could have done'
King Charles' relative makes big announcement amid Harry's bombshells

King Charles' relative makes big announcement amid Harry's bombshells
Prince Harry insists he never dated Cameron Diaz

Prince Harry insists he never dated Cameron Diaz