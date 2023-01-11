 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Drew Barrymore reacts to Michelle Obama’s insight about marriage: Video

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 11, 2023

Drew Barrymore reacts to Michelle Obama’s insight about marriage: Video
Drew Barrymore reacts to Michelle Obama’s insight about marriage: Video

Drew Barrymore recently responded to Michelle Obama’s statement about marriage on her namesake show.

On Tuesday, a short clip was posted on the official page of The DrewBarrymore Show’s account on Instagram where the Never Been Kissed actress discussed the former First Lady’s thoughts about marriage.

Calling Michelle’s brilliant and insightful, Drew quoted the author of Becoming’s words, saying, “Prepare yourself for long stretches of discord and discomfort and ask yourself do you want a wedding or life-long partnership.”

The Charlie’s Angels star mentioned that there was lot of division and debate for or against this thought.

Drew also asked her co-host Ross Mathews to share his views on this topic.

To this, Ross responded, “I think happily ever after is in movies. It takes work and you get to know when you get older.”

He continued, “Healthy relationships are challenging because the person holds a mirror up to you to challenge you to be the best version of yourself and vice versa.”

“It’s not easy, but it’s worth it,” he remarked.

Adding to this, Drew stated that she’s always dubious when people say, “it so much work in relationships”.

She also pointed out that she gets weird when people comment that marriages “supposed to be easy”.

In the end, the actress noted, “If you don’t have a hard and uncomfortable progress and growth in any form of relationship – be it co-worker, best friend and family – that’s not a real relationship.”

Watch here:


More From Entertainment:

Greece’s last king Constantine II to be buried privately in Athens

Greece’s last king Constantine II to be buried privately in Athens
Michelle Obama explains why the Descendant meant so much to her

Michelle Obama explains why the Descendant meant so much to her
Golden Globe host Jerrod Carmichael calls out HFPA in opening monologue

Golden Globe host Jerrod Carmichael calls out HFPA in opening monologue
Prince Harry's book 'Diana's revenge': 'Spare' compared to Hitler’s Mein Kampf

Prince Harry's book 'Diana's revenge': 'Spare' compared to Hitler’s Mein Kampf
Jerrod Carmichael on hosting Golden Globes 'I'm here because I’m black'

Jerrod Carmichael on hosting Golden Globes 'I'm here because I’m black'
Prince Harry claps back at ‘dangerous lie’ told about his book ‘Spare’

Prince Harry claps back at ‘dangerous lie’ told about his book ‘Spare’
Golden Globe Awards viewers dub Will Smith joke ‘weird’ and ‘cheap’

Golden Globe Awards viewers dub Will Smith joke ‘weird’ and ‘cheap’
Andrew Tate's fans following grows even after losing his first court battle

Andrew Tate's fans following grows even after losing his first court battle
'House of the Dragon' wins Golden Globes for best TV drama director praises HBO

'House of the Dragon' wins Golden Globes for best TV drama director praises HBO
Prince Harry reveals he watches ‘The Crown’

Prince Harry reveals he watches ‘The Crown’
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky steal the show at Golden Globes Awards 2023

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky steal the show at Golden Globes Awards 2023
Jenna Ortega on her viral dance 'there was so much that I could have done'

Jenna Ortega on her viral dance 'there was so much that I could have done'