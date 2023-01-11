Gwen Stefani lands in hot water over Japanese affiliation comment

Gwen Stefani was recently slammed online after she claimed that she’s a Japanese during a new magazine interview published on Tuesday.



While speaking to Allure for promoting her beauty brand GXVE, the musician discussed about her Japanese influences in her home while growing up.

Despite having an Italian American father and Irish American mother, the music star claimed that she’s a Japanese.

Talking about the influence she had because of her father’s frequent trip to Japan, Stefani shared, “That was my Japanese influence and that was a culture that was so rich with tradition, yet so futuristic [with] so much attention to art and detail and discipline and it was fascinating to me.”

Later, Stefani mentioned that she also travelled to her Japan as an adult.

Calling herself a super fan of Japanese culture, the singer stated, “I said, 'My God, I'm Japanese and I didn't know it,’” she told the outlet.

“If [people are] going to criticise me for being a fan of something beautiful and sharing that, then I just think that doesn't feel right,” commented the 53-year-old.

The songstress noted, “I think it was a beautiful time of creativity… a time of the ping-pong match between Harajuku culture and American culture.”

Following her Japanese remarks, some internet users took to Twitter and tweeted against the singer.

One wrote, “Gwen Stefani's publicist must be busy today.”

“Gwen is using Asian women as props to help her get rich,” commented another.

Other chimed in and added, “Being a super fan of something doesn't make you that thing.”