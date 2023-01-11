 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Gwen Stefani lands in hot water over Japanese affiliation comment

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 11, 2023

Gwen Stefani lands in hot water over Japanese affiliation comment
Gwen Stefani lands in hot water over Japanese affiliation comment

Gwen Stefani was recently slammed online after she claimed that she’s a Japanese during a new magazine interview published on Tuesday.

While speaking to Allure for promoting her beauty brand GXVE, the musician discussed about her Japanese influences in her home while growing up.

Despite having an Italian American father and Irish American mother, the music star claimed that she’s a Japanese.

Talking about the influence she had because of her father’s frequent trip to Japan, Stefani shared, “That was my Japanese influence and that was a culture that was so rich with tradition, yet so futuristic [with] so much attention to art and detail and discipline and it was fascinating to me.”

Later, Stefani mentioned that she also travelled to her Japan as an adult.

Calling herself a super fan of Japanese culture, the singer stated, “I said, 'My God, I'm Japanese and I didn't know it,’” she told the outlet.

“If [people are] going to criticise me for being a fan of something beautiful and sharing that, then I just think that doesn't feel right,” commented the 53-year-old.

The songstress noted, “I think it was a beautiful time of creativity… a time of the ping-pong match between Harajuku culture and American culture.”

Following her Japanese remarks, some internet users took to Twitter and tweeted against the singer.

One wrote, “Gwen Stefani's publicist must be busy today.”

“Gwen is using Asian women as props to help her get rich,” commented another.

Other chimed in and added, “Being a super fan of something doesn't make you that thing.”

More From Entertainment:

Drew Barrymore reacts to Michelle Obama’s insight about marriage: Video

Drew Barrymore reacts to Michelle Obama’s insight about marriage: Video
Greece’s last king Constantine II to be buried privately in Athens

Greece’s last king Constantine II to be buried privately in Athens
Michelle Obama explains why the Descendant meant so much to her

Michelle Obama explains why the Descendant meant so much to her
Golden Globe host Jerrod Carmichael calls out HFPA in opening monologue

Golden Globe host Jerrod Carmichael calls out HFPA in opening monologue
Prince Harry's book 'Diana's revenge': 'Spare' compared to Hitler’s Mein Kampf

Prince Harry's book 'Diana's revenge': 'Spare' compared to Hitler’s Mein Kampf
Jerrod Carmichael on hosting Golden Globes 'I'm here because I’m black'

Jerrod Carmichael on hosting Golden Globes 'I'm here because I’m black'
Prince Harry claps back at ‘dangerous lie’ told about his book ‘Spare’

Prince Harry claps back at ‘dangerous lie’ told about his book ‘Spare’
Golden Globe Awards viewers dub Will Smith joke ‘weird’ and ‘cheap’

Golden Globe Awards viewers dub Will Smith joke ‘weird’ and ‘cheap’
Andrew Tate's Twitter following rises even after losing his first court battle

Andrew Tate's Twitter following rises even after losing his first court battle
'House of the Dragon' wins Golden Globes for best TV drama director praises HBO

'House of the Dragon' wins Golden Globes for best TV drama director praises HBO
Prince Harry reveals he watches ‘The Crown’

Prince Harry reveals he watches ‘The Crown’
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky steal the show at Golden Globes Awards 2023

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky steal the show at Golden Globes Awards 2023