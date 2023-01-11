 
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky get glammed up for a formal dinner after Golden Globes appearance

Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky went to an Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, following Rihanna's surprise appearance at the Golden Globes glittery ceremony.

Dressed in all black, Rihanna and husband A$AP Rocky twinned in classic outfits as they decided to ditch the Golden Globes afterparty and head to the restaurant instead.

Rihanna was dressed in a black strapless gown with a long wool coat layered over the top, as per Daily Mail.

The Diamonds singer glammed up her look with a diamond necklace and earrings and wore her hair twisted up into a sleek updo and opted for a soft yet glamorous makeup palette.

The 34 year old finished her look with a pair of strappy heels and carried a diamanté encrusted box handbag. Her husband, A$AP Rocky opted for a smart tuxedo.

