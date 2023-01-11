Shah Rukh Khan sings Tujhe Dekha Toh for fans at an event

Shah Rukh Khan casts a magic spell by singing a hit song from one of his classic movies

Shah Rukh Khan appeared at an event in Greater Noida and casted a magic spell by singing Tujhe Dekha Toh from one of his classic films Dilwale Dulhania Lejayengey. He also recreated his iconic pose from his film.

Greater Noida hosted an annual Auto Expo for year 2023 and they invited King Khan. He gave his iconic romantic pose and also posed for pictures with fans in his classic humble way. He is a brand ambassador of a leading vehicle company. He was dressed in black formals and also wore dark shades.

Addressing the crowd, he said, "I would request the wonderful set of people to make it a company policy whenever I come to Delhi to launch a new car, I should be able to take it home for free. For the rest of you, I wish you a great morning, and a Happy New Year. I wish you all the goodness in the world, a very healthy life."

Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham is all set to hit theatres on January 25.