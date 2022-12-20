 
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 20 2022
By
OCOur Correspondent

Zaidi visits Malir to strengthen PTI for local govt polls

By
OCOur Correspondent

Tuesday Dec 20, 2022

PTI Sindh president Ali Zaidi talking to media persons at KPT. — APP/File
PTI Sindh president Ali Zaidi talking to media persons at KPT. — APP/File

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh president and former federal minister Ali Haider Zaidi on Monday visited various areas in Malir district and held public meetings to strengthen the party before the coming local government polls.

Addressing a gathering in Gulshan-e-Moazzam, he said the PTI would easily defeat the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and its allies in the local government elections in Karachi to be held on January 15.

Calling the PPP "Zardari mafia", Zaidi said the PTI workers and leaders would continue their struggle to fight the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on every front. He asked the PTI workers of the district to work hard and increase public contacts, saying the success of the party depended on them.

The PTI leader said Pakistan needed a dedicated political party so that it could put things on the right track and pull the country out of the economic crisis. He added that it could not be expected from the robbers to save the crumbling economy of Pakistan.

Originally published in The News

More From Pakistan:

Parvez Elahi retains Punjab’s top post after ‘high drama’

Parvez Elahi retains Punjab’s top post after ‘high drama’
PPP responsible for devastating state of Sindh: Ali Haider Zaidi

PPP responsible for devastating state of Sindh: Ali Haider Zaidi
Conspiracies to delay polls being still hatched at Governor House: JI

Conspiracies to delay polls being still hatched at Governor House: JI
‘LG polls in Karachi not acceptable without new delimitations’

‘LG polls in Karachi not acceptable without new delimitations’
Campaigns gain momentum as uncertainty surrounding local govt polls clears

Campaigns gain momentum as uncertainty surrounding local govt polls clears
LG polls to enable Bengalis, Rohingyas and Afghans in Karachi to show political strength

LG polls to enable Bengalis, Rohingyas and Afghans in Karachi to show political strength
JI demands local govt polls be held under army’s supervision

JI demands local govt polls be held under army’s supervision
Differences over Karachi’s mayoral candidacy divide PTI leaders

Differences over Karachi’s mayoral candidacy divide PTI leaders
ANP 'stands nowhere' in Karachi local government polls

ANP 'stands nowhere' in Karachi local government polls