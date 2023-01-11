 
Wednesday Jan 11 2023
Tracee Ellis Ross talks about getting older

Wednesday Jan 11, 2023

Tracee Ellis Ross talked about getting older in a recent interview and shared what's left on her bucket list. Tracee shared that her age is not stopping her from her passions and she feels the happiest, as reported by Fox News.

Tracee shared that she feels happy and fantastic age.

She said, "For me, it's about exploring who I am, and I couldn't be happier. I feel fantastic, and I feel like the world is my oyster."

She also shared about her bucket list and that she needs to find a partner to complete her bucket list.

Tracee said, "Oh my gosh there are so many things. Top of the list? I really want to do an action film! Top of the list, a partnership, I would love to find a life partner. Let's see, what else can we do? I would love to write a book one day. There is so much to do."

Tracee Ellis Ross turned 50 in October 2022.

