Thursday Jan 12 2023
Prince Harry 'nasty language' towards Camilla has 'personally hurt' King Charles

Thursday Jan 12, 2023

Prince Harry is moving to become a Royal 'outsider' after attacking Camilla.

The Duke of Sussex has reportedly upset his father, King Charles, by badmouthing about the Queen Consort and has sealed his fate in the monarchy.

Royal expert Nile Gardiner told Express.co.uk: "I was really taken aback by the level of vitriol put on paper towards Camilla.

"Clearly, there is a deep-seated resentment that he has towards Camilla but this is the first time he has publicly and directly attacked her.

"Harry's language will be immensely hurtful to King Charles but more than anything, his attacks against Camilla will seal his fate as a complete outsider from the Royal Family.

"For me, that was the most striking aspect in a whole wave of attacks. The direct strike on Camilla was unexpected and has irreparably damaged the relationship between Harry, Camilla and his own father."

Mr Gardiner continued: "The King will have been personally hurt by the especially nasty language used in the memoir.

