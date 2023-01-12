 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry has 'second child syndrome', is 'uncomfortable' by William presence

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 12, 2023

Prince Harry is allegedly upset with the presence of Prince William in his life, says expert.

Abdullah Boulad, a behavioural expert, reveals how the Duke of Sussex has 'second child syndrome' after the death of Princess Diana.

"In the long term, Harry may focus for the rest of his life on blaming others for his missed childhood and life circumstances. Alternatively, he may start to accept and focus on what he can influence going forward for himself and Meghan.

"This has all come about due to the death of his mother in his childhood, the stress of royal duties without being able to live a normal life, no real mother or family figures and no real ability to make his own choices about his life. Everything in his life has had to be about or for others," he notes.

