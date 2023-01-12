 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton 'mistrusted' Meghan Markle for listening to 'only things she wanted to'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 12, 2023

Kate Middleton could never be friends with Meghan Markle, says expert.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward talks about the impossible sociability between the Duchess of Sussex and the Princess of Wales in a new confession. 

"Meghan did not understand the British way of doing things. William reminded her rebuking her and poking his finger in her face to make a point. Understandably she did not like that.

"Kate mistrusted Meghan who wouldn’t listen to anything she didn’t want to hear. Meghan knew Kate disapproved of her keeping gifts showered on her by fashion houses as that is not the royal way. But she did it anyway as that was her way.

"Kate will be upset and angry with Prince Harry, but more for William than herself," she notes.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry's book likely to be inducted into 21st Century Platinum Hall of Fame

Prince Harry's book likely to be inducted into 21st Century Platinum Hall of Fame
Prince Harry's book 'Spare' sells 1.4 million copies

Prince Harry's book 'Spare' sells 1.4 million copies

Prince Harry says his Royal 'man piece' froze due to -35 degrees in North Pole

Prince Harry says his Royal 'man piece' froze due to -35 degrees in North Pole
Prince Harry has 'second child syndrome', is 'uncomfortable' by William presence

Prince Harry has 'second child syndrome', is 'uncomfortable' by William presence
Prince Harry is happy Diana 'genes' overpowered Meghan Markle 'genes' in Lili

Prince Harry is happy Diana 'genes' overpowered Meghan Markle 'genes' in Lili
Prince William's silence on godfather's death vindicates Prince Harry's claims?

Prince William's silence on godfather's death vindicates Prince Harry's claims?

Prince Harry life was 'ran' by the Palace, reveals King butler: 'He is right'

Prince Harry life was 'ran' by the Palace, reveals King butler: 'He is right'
Prince Harry 'nasty language' towards Camilla has 'personally hurt' King Charles

Prince Harry 'nasty language' towards Camilla has 'personally hurt' King Charles
Kate Middleton was 'too tall' for 'envious' Meghan Markle, says expert

Kate Middleton was 'too tall' for 'envious' Meghan Markle, says expert
Prince Harry will 'alarmingly' grow bald like Prince William in 'three year': Expert

Prince Harry will 'alarmingly' grow bald like Prince William in 'three year': Expert
Ryan Reynolds backs Hugh Jackman for 'The Son' Oscar win: 'I'm not going to stoop to that level'

Ryan Reynolds backs Hugh Jackman for 'The Son' Oscar win: 'I'm not going to stoop to that level'
Billy Porter pays tribute to 2019 Oscars look as he shows up in a fuchsia tuxedo gown at the Golden Globes

Billy Porter pays tribute to 2019 Oscars look as he shows up in a fuchsia tuxedo gown at the Golden Globes