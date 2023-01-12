Kate Middleton 'mistrusted' Meghan Markle for listening to 'only things she wanted to'

Kate Middleton could never be friends with Meghan Markle, says expert.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward talks about the impossible sociability between the Duchess of Sussex and the Princess of Wales in a new confession.

"Meghan did not understand the British way of doing things. William reminded her rebuking her and poking his finger in her face to make a point. Understandably she did not like that.



"Kate mistrusted Meghan who wouldn’t listen to anything she didn’t want to hear. Meghan knew Kate disapproved of her keeping gifts showered on her by fashion houses as that is not the royal way. But she did it anyway as that was her way.

"Kate will be upset and angry with Prince Harry, but more for William than herself," she notes.