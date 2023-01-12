 
Showbiz
Thursday Jan 12 2023
Deepika Padukone asks paparazzi whether they watched 'Pathaan' trailer or not: See video

Thursday Jan 12, 2023

Deepika Padukone's 'Pathaan' is helmed by Yash Raj Films

Deepika Padukone was recently spotted at the airport where she interacted with the media and asked them if they saw the trailer of her much-anticipated film Pathaan.

The Bollywood diva was spotted at the Mumbai airport. The photographers captured her pictures as soon as she stepped out of her car. While walking towards the entrance gate, Deepika asked the photographers ‘Trailer dekha k nahi’ while flashing her million dollar smile.

PinkVilla shared the video where she could be seen interacting with the photographers while heading towards the departure door.

The Race 2 actor carried a comfy look as she wore a full length hoodie along with a big pair of sunglasses and a neat hairdo. She also carried a brown handbag with her.

Pathaan is Deepika’s much-awaited film that is set to release in theatres on January 25. The gorgeous actress will be starring alongside the two fit actors of the Bollywood industry; Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

The 37-years old actor has some wonderful content lined up in the coming years. After Pathaan, she will be seen in film Project K with Parbhas and Amitabh Bachchan. Furthermore, she is also going to star in the Hindi remake of an American film The Intern along with Amitabh Bachchan.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in a cameo appearance in Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra and Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. 

