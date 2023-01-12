 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Kanye West lawyer-less status risks losing millions of dollars

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 12, 2023

Kanye West lawyer-less status risks losing millions of dollars
Kanye West lawyer-less status risks losing millions of dollars

Kanye West is on the verge of losing millions of dollars in lawsuits as every lawyer severed ties with him after his anti-Semitic outbursts.

According to Business Insider, the father-of-four is still lawyer-less despite constantly evading his ex-lawyers.

On the other hand, the 45-year-old is facing a barrage of lawsuits. The report also sheds light on the possibility of the rapper losing cases via default rulings if Ye doesn't lawyer up.

The disgraced rapper is facing two cases against him in federal Court. However, West did not hire a new lawyer nor connect with his previous lawyers, who were set to keep judges posted about his progress in getting new ones.

While the Los Angeles county court also has a case against the West where lawyers since October trying to locate the rapper to serve the lawsuit.

It is also pertinent to mention that former attorneys of Kanye West earlier asked permission from the Court to use text messages to serve him with legal documents, as Ye couldn't be located at his usual address.

Meanwhile, West has come out of laying low mode, as the rapper was spotted with a mystery woman.

According to TMZ, the paparazzi spotted the Donda rapper around Los Angeles with an unknown blonde woman.

The 45-year-old was all smiles as the duo was photographed entering the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Beverly Hills.

More From Entertainment:

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott pals think the duo will reconcile soon after split

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott pals think the duo will reconcile soon after split
Jennifer Coolidge should 'host Oscars': Fans demand after her epic Golden Globes moment

Jennifer Coolidge should 'host Oscars': Fans demand after her epic Golden Globes moment
Taylor Swift, Harry Styles lead iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023 nominations

Taylor Swift, Harry Styles lead iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023 nominations

Brooklyn Beckham receives nod from celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay

Brooklyn Beckham receives nod from celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay

50 Cent apologises to Megan Thee Stallion for siding with Tory Lanez

50 Cent apologises to Megan Thee Stallion for siding with Tory Lanez
Ashley Tisdale breaks down ‘battle with Alopecia’

Ashley Tisdale breaks down ‘battle with Alopecia’
Eddie Murphy explains his ‘controversial’ Will Smith joke at 2023 Golden Globes

Eddie Murphy explains his ‘controversial’ Will Smith joke at 2023 Golden Globes
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott’s relationship leaked: Insider

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott’s relationship leaked: Insider
Johnny Depp is ‘totally devastated’ after guitarist Jeff Beck’s death

Johnny Depp is ‘totally devastated’ after guitarist Jeff Beck’s death
Jeremy Renner ‘overwhelmed’ by fans’ support as he faces 'long road to recovery’

Jeremy Renner ‘overwhelmed’ by fans’ support as he faces 'long road to recovery’
Jeff Beck, the guitarist who performed with Johnny Depp, dies at 78

Jeff Beck, the guitarist who performed with Johnny Depp, dies at 78

Prince Harry mentions perfume brands used by Princess Diana and King Charles

Prince Harry mentions perfume brands used by Princess Diana and King Charles