 
Showbiz
Thursday Jan 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul to get married on THIS date: Reports

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 12, 2023

Athiya and KL Rahul will be hosting a three-day event for their wedding
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are reportedly tying the knot on January 23, 2023.

As per the sources, the lovebirds’ wedding events will be taking place from January 21-23. So far, Athiya and Rahul haven’t uttered a word regarding their wedding rumours. Moreover, their families are also silent over the matter and have not revealed any details about their wedding festivities.

The sources have learnt exclusively that “the wedding will be an elaborate three-day event with the couple exchanging their vows on January 23.”

Moreover, “the couple will be getting married in Suniel Shetty's family home that is located in Khandala in the presence of close friends and family members,” added sources.

Reportedly, the wedding preparations are going on in a full swing and the guest list is also ready.

As per IndiaToday, Jackie Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are amongst the guests who will be attending Atihya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding. 

