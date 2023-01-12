 
Thursday Jan 12 2023
Prince Harry’s PR team ‘as irresponsible’ as him: report

Thursday Jan 12, 2023

Prince Harry has been put on blast, alongside his PR team who are behaving ‘as irresponsible’ as him.

PR expert, Carla Speight brought this claim to light during a candid interview.

He started by telling the Daily Star, “Harry's PR Team instead of being strategic and cautious, are handling the communication channels quite irresponsibly.”

“Harry's being allowed and encouraged to talk about stuff that we've never heard before. It just highlights the American-style press and the American-style approach to PR as opposed to the British approach.”

She also added, “It feels like nobody on their PR team is able to see the bigger picture and this will result in him not only losing his family permanently but he's also going to damage his reputation forever because if you think about it he's almost like a whistle-blower on the royal family which is huge.”

“So no brands, tv production channels or anybody in the industry is going to be able to trust him moving forward in case he writes a book about it or you know does a splash in the news over it and I think that's completely irresponsible.”

