Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘declaring war’ after ‘failing to get story straight’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned about their failure to get their story straight in either the docuseries, nor the memoir.



This claim has been brought to light by PR strategist and CEO of Go Up, Edward Coram James.

He made the admissions during an interview with the Daily Star.

There, he began by saying, “A lot of the strategy that they have been rolling out is 101 of what not to do.”

“The difficulty and the error in what they’ve done is very plain for people to see.”

“They have said, very publicly, things like: 'We are doing this because we just want a quiet life.' But you don’t look for peace while declaring war.”