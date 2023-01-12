 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Royal family decides not to invite Prince Harry to King Charles' coronation after 'discussions'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 12, 2023

FileFootage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won’t be invited to King Charles III’s upcoming coronation, claimed a source.

According to The Sun, an insider spilled the beans about the Royal family’s decision to include the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the royal ceremony.

The source claimed that the family doesn’t want Harry to be at the ceremony in case their conversation ‘ends up’ in another book.

The insider said: “The family expects Harry and Meghan to find a reason not to be there”.

The Sun quoted its source: “There have been discussions among the family, including Edward and Anne.

“They do not want private conversations at the Coronation making it into the paperback edition of Spare.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has been launching scathing attacks on the Royal Family during his interviews with the British and American media as his book hits shelves. 

