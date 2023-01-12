‘Bridgerton’ actress Ruby Barker mourns father's death in tribute

Bridgerton star Ruby Barker is mourning the loss of her father after his passing.

The 26-year-old actress, who plays Marina Thompson on the Netflix hit series, made the announcement in a post on Instagram Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

“Rest in peace Daddy, I love you more than life itself, I hope I did and will continue to do you proud,” she wrote the caption alongside a carousel of memories. “This world is less lighter without you, I will never get over this.”

Barker did not share any details regarding her father’s death, but did add a note of thanks to the “Glasgow general infirmary”, a hospital in in Glasgow, Scotland.

Under the comments, Julia Quinn, author of the Bridgerton novels upon which the TV series was adapted, expressed her condolences. “I am so sorry for your loss, Ruby. May his memory be a blessing.”



The sad news comes after the actress revealed in May 2022 that she was hospitalised for mental health issues after “struggling for a really long time.”

Following her discharge, she told fans that she was feeling much better. “I can't wait for the future, I'm doing ok for myself, I'm in a beautiful environment right now to take some time to myself and relax and breathe.”

Barker made her Bridgerton debut as Marina Thompson when the show premiered in 2020. She had a main role in season 1 and a guest role in season 2, per People Magazine.