Swara Bhasker gets a 'nose piercing in desi style': See video

Thursday Jan 12 2023
Swara gives a sneak peak from the sets of Mrs Falini
Swara Bhasker shares a glimpse from the sets of Mrs Falini as she gets a nose piercing in ‘desi style.’

She dropped of the video of her pain and struggle that she is going through while working for a film. In the video, she can be seen sitting in an open space while a local jeweler pierces her nose.

The man walks towards her and asks her if he can pierce her nose. He then begins piercing whereas Swara can be seen holding the back of a chair as she goes through the pain.

She captioned the post: “Nose Piercing Desi Style!!!! On set of #MrsFalini #DayOne; I realize I should get my nose pierced for these roles! Here’s a peak into this rather torturous but swift procedure! Thanks to the local jeweler who cam and did it. Enjoying my suffering ya’ll.”

Actor Gauahar Khan feels shocked as she wrote: “Oh God” along with some shocking emojis.

As per HindustanTimes, Swara Bhasker’s fans love the new style. One of them wrote: ““Hey looks lovely. But please don't remove the nose pin for some months or the hole will get blocked again. I suffered so I'm telling you as my first one got blocked and had to redo it.” 

