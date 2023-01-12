David Beckham escapes crowd as he shows up at Brentford to support son Romeo

David Beckham lived the ‘proud dad’ moment as he watched his son Romeo Beckham to play for Bentford.

However, the former British footballer, 47, was forced to jump over a fence to escape fans as he supported his son on his debut match for Brentford’s B team in south east London.

Before escaping the crowd, David was clicked smiling as he watched 20-year-old Romeo take to the pitch after being sent on as a substitute in the match’s second half.

The former Manchester United star wore a low-key raincoat and beamed with pride the entire time Romeo was on the field.

David was among the 553 attendees at Park View Road. As soon as fans noticed the superstar’s presence amongst the crowd, they mobbed him in the hopes of getting a selfie.

In order to avoid the mob, David was seen jumping a fence after the final whistle was blown. The footballer threw his hood to shield him from the rain, and was then seen pushing his way through trees and bushes as he made his way home.

Meanwhile, Romeo ‘impressed’ on his debut and ‘inspired’ his new team to victory, despite not getting on the scoresheet himself.