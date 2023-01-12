Kyle Richard comes to defend Gwen Stefani over ‘I’m Japanese’ comment

Kyle Richards defends Gwen Stefani amid her wild statements about 'being Japanese'.

“Everyone can’t wait to be offended by something,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star commented on an Instagram post Wednesday reporting the story about the No Doubt singer.

Stefani made headlines with her Allure profile interview released Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The singer repeatedly insisted that she’s of Asian descent when asked about her Harajuku Lovers collection from 2004, which many have cited as an example of cultural appropriation. However, the singer is an Anaheim, California native; of Italian and Irish descent, Billboard.

In the article, the Hollaback Girl hitmaker had shared that her father spent much of his professional career travelling from California to Tokoyo while working for Yamaha.

She explained that was where her interested in Japanese things stemmed from. “That was my Japanese influence and that was a culture that was so rich with tradition, yet so futuristic [with] so much attention to art and detail and discipline and it was fascinating to me,” she told the magazine, adding that she then travelled to the country on her own as an adult. “I said, ‘My God, I’m Japanese and I didn’t know it.’ … I am, you know.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Stefani claimed that not only does she identify as part Asian, but she is also “a little bit of an Orange County girl, a little bit of a Japanese girl, a little bit of an English girl.”

A rep for the singer at first told the publication that the journalist had misunderstood but then declined to give an on-the-record clarification, via Page Six.