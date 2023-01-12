 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Kyle Richard comes to defend Gwen Stefani over ‘I’m Japanese’ comment

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 12, 2023

Kyle Richard comes to defend Gwen Stefani over ‘I’m Japanese’ comment
Kyle Richard comes to defend Gwen Stefani over ‘I’m Japanese’ comment

Kyle Richards defends Gwen Stefani amid her wild statements about 'being Japanese'.

“Everyone can’t wait to be offended by something,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star commented on an Instagram post Wednesday reporting the story about the No Doubt singer.

Stefani made headlines with her Allure profile interview released Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The singer repeatedly insisted that she’s of Asian descent when asked about her Harajuku Lovers collection from 2004, which many have cited as an example of cultural appropriation. However, the singer is an Anaheim, California native; of Italian and Irish descent, Billboard.

In the article, the Hollaback Girl hitmaker had shared that her father spent much of his professional career travelling from California to Tokoyo while working for Yamaha.

She explained that was where her interested in Japanese things stemmed from. “That was my Japanese influence and that was a culture that was so rich with tradition, yet so futuristic [with] so much attention to art and detail and discipline and it was fascinating to me,” she told the magazine, adding that she then travelled to the country on her own as an adult. “I said, ‘My God, I’m Japanese and I didn’t know it.’ … I am, you know.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Stefani claimed that not only does she identify as part Asian, but she is also “a little bit of an Orange County girl, a little bit of a Japanese girl, a little bit of an English girl.”

A rep for the singer at first told the publication that the journalist had misunderstood but then declined to give an on-the-record clarification, via Page Six.

More From Entertainment:

Brad Pitt leaves guests at Golden Globes awestruck by his charming presence

Brad Pitt leaves guests at Golden Globes awestruck by his charming presence
Seth Rogen confesses Tom Cruise tried to recruit him to Scientology

Seth Rogen confesses Tom Cruise tried to recruit him to Scientology

Kanye West enjoys meal with mystery woman amid media backlash

Kanye West enjoys meal with mystery woman amid media backlash
Netflix ‘Wednesday’: Jenna Ortega dishes on potential Lady Gaga role

Netflix ‘Wednesday’: Jenna Ortega dishes on potential Lady Gaga role
Prince Harry called out for bringing back ‘painful memories’ of war

Prince Harry called out for bringing back ‘painful memories’ of war

David Beckham escapes crowd as he shows up at Brentford to support son Romeo

David Beckham escapes crowd as he shows up at Brentford to support son Romeo

'The Batman 2' director gives update on sequel with Robert Pattinson

'The Batman 2' director gives update on sequel with Robert Pattinson
BTS, BLACKPINK score multiple nominations for iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023

BTS, BLACKPINK score multiple nominations for iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023
Quentin Tarantino says it’s ‘good’ raising his two kids with wife

Quentin Tarantino says it’s ‘good’ raising his two kids with wife
HyunA denies rumors of getting back together with DAWN

HyunA denies rumors of getting back together with DAWN
Netflix drops trailer for upcoming docu-series 'Full Swing' with release date

Netflix drops trailer for upcoming docu-series 'Full Swing' with release date
‘Bridgerton’ actress Ruby Barker mourns father's death in tribute

‘Bridgerton’ actress Ruby Barker mourns father's death in tribute