Prince Harry claims King Charles’ friend criticized him over Oprah Winfrey interview

Prince Harry recently revealed his closest confidantes’ reaction to his bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duke of Sussex’s bombshell memoir Spare recently hit the shelves in which he claimed that he was criticized by his former nanny Tiggy and one of King Charles' friends, Emilie van Custem’s son.

Prince Harry wrote: “Several close mates and beloved figures in my life, including one of Hugh and Emilie’s sons, Emilie herself, and even Tiggy, had chastised me for Oprah.

“How could you reveal such things? About your family? I told them that I failed to see how speaking to Oprah was any different from what my family and their staffs, had done for decades—briefing the press on the sly, planting stories,” the father of two continued.

Prince Harry further added argued that his father Charles also co-operated with Jonathan Dimbleby's 1994 biography of the royal.

He said he and Meghan Markle were just 'upfront' about sharing their story.