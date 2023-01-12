Suniel Shetty reveals why he 'quit' movies

 
Suniel Shetty has revealed the reason why he isn't a part of Bollywood movies anymore. 

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, he revealed that his kids, Ahan Shetty and Athiya Shetty keep asking him that he has stopped doing films. He said, “It’s been a long time. I did one off Darbar and Kannada film and Pailwaan and one of those films but that was more to test waters, to understand and see do I remember the craft even now? Have I forgotten it? Do I have an audience? Of course everywhere I go there’s tremendous amount of love that I get. It’s unbelievable.”

He further added, "Even my kids say ‘Baba it’s unbelievable why did you get out?’ I said I got out probably because I made mistakes. I had an audience but they weren’t willing to pay for trash that I was giving them. And you realize that it’s only when you give churn out trash that the audience says I don’t want to pay for it.”

He was recently seen in a web show called Dharavi Bank. He was also seen in A Gentleman alongside Sidharth Malhotra. He will also join Paresh Rawal for Hera Pheri, however Akshay Kumar has refused to be a part of it. 

