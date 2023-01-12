Camilla was 'perfectly happy to have remained King Charles girlfriend'

Journalist and author, A.N. Wilson, has shared his thoughts on Prince Harry's claims in his newly released memoir, blasting the Duke for insulting his stepmother Queen Consort Camilla.

Wilson, in an interview on Times Radio, claims Harry is taking revenge from the royal family for heir alleged mistreatment to his late mother Princess Diana.

Harry's recent moves and claims, according to the expert, suggest he hates his stepmother the most.



The author claimed the Meghan Markle's husband Harry's book is "Diana's revenge, and the villain of the book is Camilla."



Wilson believes Harry "can't conceal his loathing of Camilla. And he puts lots of things which I am 95 percent certain are untrue, namely that Camilla was always campaigning to become the Queen of England.

"All the anecdotal evidence was that she was perfectly happy to have remained Charles' girlfriend."

Wilson went on saying: "[It’s similar] in that Hitler thinks he’s a great hero, and you put the book down with absolute disgust. And you do put this book down with total disgust at the self-pity, self-indulgence of this character."

