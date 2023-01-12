 
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Santa Barbara house devastated by heavy rain

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker beach house in Santa Barbara has now turned into a mussy mess amid storm flood.

As per The Sun reports, the $15 million house, featuring 4 beds and 3 baths, has been devastated by the rainwater which reached above the garage.

The photos, posted by the publication, showed the front yard completely covered with muddy waters.

Carpinteria is a neighbourhood where many well-known celebrities including George Lucas and actors Kevin Costner, Ashton Kutcher, and Mila Kunis reside.

Residents of California kicked off the new year on a challenging note as storms killed at least 18 people while 90 per cent of the state has been issued flood watch warnings.

Many posh areas, including Montecito where Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Ellen DeGeneres live, have also been severely damaged by the flood.

The famous host dropped a video of the raging water as she shared: “This creek next door to our house never flows. Ever.”

"Probably about nine feet up, and it’s going to go another two feet,” she added.

