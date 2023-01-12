 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Sharon Osbourne resumes work after health scare

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 12, 2023

Sharon Osbourne resumes work after health scare
Sharon Osbourne resumes work after health scare

After getting discharged from the hospital due to a health scare last month Sharon Osbourne is back to work and looks happy as she left her London hotel to head to work on Wednesday evening.

The television personality, 70, has been on her regular TalkTV slot since last week after returning to work following her hospitalisation.

Sharon looked more fresh and energetic as she departed the hotel - seemingly brushing off last week's drama where her daughter Kelly released a furious statement about her revealing she had given birth and her grandson's name live on air.

Sharon looked effortlessly stylish in a long black coat which she teamed with wide-legged trousers and an oversized handbag.

The TV favourite showed off her age-defying visage with a glamorous make-up look and accessorised her outfit with some statement diamond earrings.

Sharon appeared in high spirits as she left the hotel and flashed a wide smile to the cameras.

Sharon returned to TV last week where she addressed her health scare for the first time.

More From Entertainment:

Nicola Peltz showers support on Selena Gomez after Golden Globe loss

Nicola Peltz showers support on Selena Gomez after Golden Globe loss
Prince Harry makes blunder about his ancestors in 'Spare'

Prince Harry makes blunder about his ancestors in 'Spare'
Jennifer Aniston reacts to Jon Hamm alleged engagement to Anna Osceola

Jennifer Aniston reacts to Jon Hamm alleged engagement to Anna Osceola
Kim Kardashian had no knowledge of 2012 ‘flour attack’ prior to incident

Kim Kardashian had no knowledge of 2012 ‘flour attack’ prior to incident

Georgina Rodriguez cuts stylish figure during shopping spree in Saudi Arabia

Georgina Rodriguez cuts stylish figure during shopping spree in Saudi Arabia

Emily Ratajkowski won’t keep quiet on Pete Davidson spilt after being ‘tossed aside’

Emily Ratajkowski won’t keep quiet on Pete Davidson spilt after being ‘tossed aside’
Gigi Hadid wants to know why Leonardo DiCaprio ended things with her 'abruptly'

Gigi Hadid wants to know why Leonardo DiCaprio ended things with her 'abruptly'
Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ ghost-writer breaks silence on ‘factual errors’ in book

Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ ghost-writer breaks silence on ‘factual errors’ in book
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Santa Barbara house devastated by heavy rain

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Santa Barbara house devastated by heavy rain
Prince Harry beats Obama to fastest-selling book of all time title with ‘Spare’

Prince Harry beats Obama to fastest-selling book of all time title with ‘Spare’
Netflix ‘Wednesday’ Jenna Ortega praised for correctly pronouncing Rihanna

Netflix ‘Wednesday’ Jenna Ortega praised for correctly pronouncing Rihanna
Camilla was 'perfectly happy to have remained King Charles girlfriend'

Camilla was 'perfectly happy to have remained King Charles girlfriend'