 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Nicola Peltz showers support on Selena Gomez after Golden Globe loss

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 12, 2023

Nicola Peltz showers support on Selena Gomez after Golden Globe loss
Nicola Peltz showers support on Selena Gomez after Golden Globe loss

Nicola Peltz showered support on her close pal Selena Gomez following her Golden Globe loss. 

Taking to Instagram, the Transformers star dropped snaps with the Only Murders in the Building actor which also featured her husband Brooklyn Beckham.

Gomez received a nod for Best TV Actress – Musical/Comedy Series for her Hulu show but lost the trophy to Quinta Brunson.

Showering support on Gomez, Peltz wrote in the caption, “Celebrating our golden globe girlie, so proud of you @selenagomez I love you so much!”

This comes amid rumours that Peltz and Beckham have moved in with the actor-singer before they rang in New Year with her in Mexico.

"Brooklyn and Nicola moved into Selena's Encino estate a few weeks before Christmas and the three of them have been playing happy families - joking that Selena is going to be written into the marriage license," a source told Closer Magazine.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry makes blunder about his ancestors in 'Spare'

Prince Harry makes blunder about his ancestors in 'Spare'
Jennifer Aniston reacts to Jon Hamm alleged engagement to Anna Osceola

Jennifer Aniston reacts to Jon Hamm alleged engagement to Anna Osceola
Kim Kardashian had no knowledge of 2012 ‘flour attack’ prior to incident

Kim Kardashian had no knowledge of 2012 ‘flour attack’ prior to incident

Georgina Rodriguez cuts stylish figure during shopping spree in Saudi Arabia

Georgina Rodriguez cuts stylish figure during shopping spree in Saudi Arabia

Emily Ratajkowski won’t keep quiet on Pete Davidson spilt after being ‘tossed aside’

Emily Ratajkowski won’t keep quiet on Pete Davidson spilt after being ‘tossed aside’
Gigi Hadid wants to know why Leonardo DiCaprio ended things with her 'abruptly'

Gigi Hadid wants to know why Leonardo DiCaprio ended things with her 'abruptly'
Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ ghost-writer breaks silence on ‘factual errors’ in book

Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ ghost-writer breaks silence on ‘factual errors’ in book
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Santa Barbara house devastated by heavy rain

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Santa Barbara house devastated by heavy rain
Prince Harry beats Obama to fastest-selling book of all time title with ‘Spare’

Prince Harry beats Obama to fastest-selling book of all time title with ‘Spare’
Netflix ‘Wednesday’ Jenna Ortega praised for correctly pronouncing Rihanna

Netflix ‘Wednesday’ Jenna Ortega praised for correctly pronouncing Rihanna
Camilla was 'perfectly happy to have remained King Charles girlfriend'

Camilla was 'perfectly happy to have remained King Charles girlfriend'
Leah Remini thanks Jerrod Carmichael for Tom Cruise joke at Golden Globes

Leah Remini thanks Jerrod Carmichael for Tom Cruise joke at Golden Globes