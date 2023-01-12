Prince William unfazed by Harry’s ‘Spare’ attacks in first sighting since bombshell

Prince William appeared unfazed by Prince Harry’s attacks on him in 'Spare' as he appeared in public on Thursday

Prince William appeared unfazed by Prince Harry’s latest attacks in his book Spare as he made his first appearance since its release today, January 12.

Mirror UK on January 12 reported that the Prince of Wales was spotted in a car with his wife Kate Middleton as they left Windsor to attend their first royal engagement of the year, and since Harry’s incendiary claims against them.

Prince William, who was accused of physically assaulting Harry in 2019 in the Duke of Sussex’s memoir, was seen with a smile as he chatted up his wife, who was also targeted by Prince Harry in Spare.

The sighting came a day after Kate was first seen yesterday since the release of Spare; the Princess of Wales was photographed driving back home after dropping kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis off to school.

As reported above, Prince William and Kate are due to attend their first royal engagement of the year today, and have so far remained mum on Prince Harry’s claims and accusations.