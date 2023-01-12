 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William unfazed by Harry’s ‘Spare’ attacks in first sighting since bombshell

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 12, 2023

Prince William appeared unfazed by Prince Harry’s attacks on him in Spare as he appeared in public on Thursday
Prince William appeared unfazed by Prince Harry’s attacks on him in 'Spare' as he appeared in public on Thursday

Prince William appeared unfazed by Prince Harry’s latest attacks in his book Spare as he made his first appearance since its release today, January 12.

Mirror UK on January 12 reported that the Prince of Wales was spotted in a car with his wife Kate Middleton as they left Windsor to attend their first royal engagement of the year, and since Harry’s incendiary claims against them.

Prince William, who was accused of physically assaulting Harry in 2019 in the Duke of Sussex’s memoir, was seen with a smile as he chatted up his wife, who was also targeted by Prince Harry in Spare.

Prince William unfazed by Harry’s ‘Spare’ attacks in first sighting since bombshell

The sighting came a day after Kate was first seen yesterday since the release of Spare; the Princess of Wales was photographed driving back home after dropping kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis off to school.

As reported above, Prince William and Kate are due to attend their first royal engagement of the year today, and have so far remained mum on Prince Harry’s claims and accusations. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince William dodges questions about Harry's claims as he and Kate Middleton appear in Liverpool

Prince William dodges questions about Harry's claims as he and Kate Middleton appear in Liverpool
Nicola Peltz showers support on Selena Gomez after Golden Globe loss

Nicola Peltz showers support on Selena Gomez after Golden Globe loss
Prince Harry makes blunder about his ancestors in 'Spare'

Prince Harry makes blunder about his ancestors in 'Spare'
Jennifer Aniston reacts to Jon Hamm alleged engagement to Anna Osceola

Jennifer Aniston reacts to Jon Hamm alleged engagement to Anna Osceola
Sharon Osbourne resumes work after health scare

Sharon Osbourne resumes work after health scare
Kim Kardashian had no knowledge of 2012 ‘flour attack’ prior to incident

Kim Kardashian had no knowledge of 2012 ‘flour attack’ prior to incident

Georgina Rodriguez cuts stylish figure during shopping spree in Saudi Arabia

Georgina Rodriguez cuts stylish figure during shopping spree in Saudi Arabia

Emily Ratajkowski won’t keep quiet on Pete Davidson spilt after being ‘tossed aside’

Emily Ratajkowski won’t keep quiet on Pete Davidson spilt after being ‘tossed aside’
Gigi Hadid wants to know why Leonardo DiCaprio ended things with her 'abruptly'

Gigi Hadid wants to know why Leonardo DiCaprio ended things with her 'abruptly'
Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ ghost-writer breaks silence on ‘factual errors’ in book

Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ ghost-writer breaks silence on ‘factual errors’ in book
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Santa Barbara house devastated by heavy rain

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Santa Barbara house devastated by heavy rain
Prince Harry beats Obama to fastest-selling book of all time title with ‘Spare’

Prince Harry beats Obama to fastest-selling book of all time title with ‘Spare’