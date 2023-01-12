 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William dodges questions about Harry's claims as he and Kate Middleton appear in Liverpool

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 12, 2023

Prince William, who stepped out in Liverpool with his wife Kate Middleton on Thursday, dodged questions about Prince Harry's allegations against him.

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrived at the Royal Liverpool University hospital on their first outing since release of Harry's Spare, but did not issue a public comment on Harry's memoir, in which the Duke has claimed that his elder brother physically attacked him in a 2019 confrontation.

Seeing the Prince of Wales at a local hospital, a reporter shouted to him, "Are you hurt by the comments in Harry's book, sir?"

Neither William nor Kate acknowledged the reporter's question as they stopped for a brief chat with others before entering the hospital.

However, William and Princess Kate waved the crowed with smiling expression on his face.

