Prince Harry reveals he had first panic attack with Kate Middleton

Prince Harry revealed in his book 'Spare' that Kate Middleton and Prince William were witness to his first panic attack

Prince Harry, in his bombshell memoir Spare, has revealed that he experienced his first panic attack in the company of his sister-in-law Kate Middleton and bother Prince William.

The Duke of Sussex shared that he struggled with ‘agoraphobia’, a fear of open and crowded places, and had his first-ever panic attack on the way to a polo game in Gloucestershire with William and Kate.

In his book, Prince Harry shared: “He (Prince William) had been present for my very first panic attack. With Kate.”

“We were driving out to a polo match in Gloucestershire, in their Range Rover. I was in the back and Willy peered at me in the rear-view. He saw me sweating, red-faced.”

Harry then shared how William asked him if he was alright, further adding: “No, I wasn’t. It was a trip of several hours and every few miles I wanted to ask him to pull over so I could jump out and try and catch my breath.”

This comes amid a myriad of other claims from Prince Harry in his book, including one where he accused Prince William of physically assaulting him in 2019 during an argument over Meghan Markle.