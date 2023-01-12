 
Thursday Jan 12 2023
Camila Morrone steps outside after ex Leonardo DiCaprio ‘vibing' TikTok video gets viral

Thursday Jan 12, 2023

Camila Morrone stepped outside after ex-Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest vibing dance TikTok video amassed a staggering three million views in a few hours shared on Thursday.

Flashing her washboard abs in a busty sports bra Camila was seen departing a hair salon in West Hollywood on Wednesday.

Camila has been adjusting to single life since she and Leonardo, who is 23 years her senior, parted way over the summer.

The breakup occurred shortly after the actress' 25th birthday.

Their age-gap relationship lasted for around four years, with the pair kicking off their romance at some point in 2018.

@livinmiami305 Leonardo DiCaprio just vibing in Miami at Gekko in Brickell ???? More on IG - livinmiami305 ????: @Rocio Aghemo @Valentine #miami #miamiflorida #miamifl #onlyinmiami #brickell #brickellliving #brickellmiami #leonardodicaprio ♬ original sound - Miami | Miami Beach


Soon after the news broke Camila was photographed moving into a new apartment in Malibu.

Meanwhile, Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest vibing dance TikTok video has amassed a staggering three million views in a few hours shared on Thursday.

The actor has been enjoying the start of the New Year by spending time in Miami and was reportedly seen showing off some of his own dance moves sending the internet into a meltdown.

