Thursday Jan 12 2023
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger cosy up for a romantic ski trip

Thursday Jan 12, 2023

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger cosy up for a ski trip to the mountains.

Chris Pratt and author wife Katherine Schwarzenegger made their fashion statements in stylish ski clothes.

According to Daily Mail, Chris sported a big gray coat with a black hood and matching mittens. He added green snow pants, and pulled a black cap low over his eyes.

While Katherine donned a gray and black Joyfolie jump suit, keeping her head warm with a big black beanie.

The couple snuggled up as Chris slung his arms over his wife's slender shoulders. One of the pictures featured the pair sitting close together while a ski lift took them to the top of the mountain.



