King Charles appears in high spirit amid Harry, Meghan's outcry

King Charles III and other members of the royal family appeared shunning Prince Harry as they made their first public appearances on Thursday since the release of the Duke's tell-all memoir, Spare.



Britain's new monarch, 74, was in high spirit as he chatted with well-wishers but made no immediate comment about the recent furore when he arrived for a visit to the Aboyne Community Shed in a village in Scotland to meet representatives involved with local support groups.



Harry and William's father's low-key trip, the monarch's first public event of the year, was in stark contrast to the recent high-profile coverage of the Duke's Spare, which hit the shelves a month after the release of a six-part Netflix documentary series about him and Meghan.



William and his wife Kate, who were also targeted by Harry in his book, were all smiles as they visited to a hospital in northern England on the same day.



They all were seen beaming as they engaged with people at two different veneues, despite the torrent of headlines that have followed the publication of his youngest son’s memoir.



Spare is already the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time, according to its publisher, Transworld Penguin Random House. The book does not hold back in its criticism of the royal family, with allegations of an altercation between William and Harry, claims Camilla had an “agenda” to repair her public image as the “other woman” in his father’s marriage.

Meghan Markle's hubby Harry appeared sharing very private details about his family, known for the Queen’s mantra ‘never complain, never explain’. Stories about Charles include claims he carried out a “pitiful teddy bear” that was “broken arms and dangly threads”.