 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Molly-Mae Hague delights fans with her pregnancy fashion style

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 12, 2023

Molly-Mae Hague delights fans with her pregnancy fashion style
Molly-Mae Hague delights fans with her pregnancy fashion style 

Molly-Mae Hague showed off her growing baby bump in a set of stunning pictures which was captured for a photo shoot with PrettyLittleThing.

The Love Island star, 23, leads the campaign as she models the brand's new Renew collection and shows off her pregnancy curves.

Slipping into an array of skintight outfits and tracksuits, Molly-Mae, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tommy Fury, cradles her bump - with just a matter of weeks left until her due date.

In one photo, Molly-Mae, who is the brand's creative director, lifts up the top of her loose-fitting brown tracksuit to show off her baby bump while in another she slips into a zip-up figure-hugging black jumpsuit.

The star also rocks a bright orange cut-out bodysuit from the loungewear range, made from recycled materials, with statement shades. Molly-Mae also cuts a sleek silhouette in a skintight blue number.

Joined by two other models, Molly-Mae poses up a storm in the new season staples in photos which document the last trimester of her pregnancy.

Earlier this week, the blonde beauty revealed she picked out a name for her baby daughter years ago - and luckily boyfriend Tommy 'loves it'.

The beauty took to Instagram on Tuesday for a pregnancy 'catch up' with her followers. 

More From Entertainment:

Jack Nicholson’s solitary living worries friends and family about his mental well-being

Jack Nicholson’s solitary living worries friends and family about his mental well-being
PETA slams Dakota Johnson over Gucci new campaign: Deets

PETA slams Dakota Johnson over Gucci new campaign: Deets
Kumail Nanjiani speaks in favour of Martin Scorsese over Marvel criticism

Kumail Nanjiani speaks in favour of Martin Scorsese over Marvel criticism
Grey’s Anatomy unveils Ellen Pompeo’s exit from the show: Watch

Grey’s Anatomy unveils Ellen Pompeo’s exit from the show: Watch
Andrew Tate’s war of words with Logan Paul on Twitter from Romanian prison

Andrew Tate’s war of words with Logan Paul on Twitter from Romanian prison
Selena Gomez reveals she’s back on Instagram: Photos

Selena Gomez reveals she’s back on Instagram: Photos
Romeo Beckham gets 'I love you' tattoo for girlfriend Mia Regan

Romeo Beckham gets 'I love you' tattoo for girlfriend Mia Regan
King Charles appears in high spirit amid Harry, Meghan's outcry

King Charles appears in high spirit amid Harry, Meghan's outcry
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger cosy up for a romantic ski trip

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger cosy up for a romantic ski trip

Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton quash breakup rumours with viral pics

Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton quash breakup rumours with viral pics
Holly Willoughby steps outside with husband after recent This Morning's drama

Holly Willoughby steps outside with husband after recent This Morning's drama
Camila Morrone steps outside after ex Leonardo DiCaprio ‘vibing' TikTok video gets viral

Camila Morrone steps outside after ex Leonardo DiCaprio ‘vibing' TikTok video gets viral