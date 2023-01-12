Molly-Mae Hague delights fans with her pregnancy fashion style

Molly-Mae Hague showed off her growing baby bump in a set of stunning pictures which was captured for a photo shoot with PrettyLittleThing.

The Love Island star, 23, leads the campaign as she models the brand's new Renew collection and shows off her pregnancy curves.

Slipping into an array of skintight outfits and tracksuits, Molly-Mae, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tommy Fury, cradles her bump - with just a matter of weeks left until her due date.

In one photo, Molly-Mae, who is the brand's creative director, lifts up the top of her loose-fitting brown tracksuit to show off her baby bump while in another she slips into a zip-up figure-hugging black jumpsuit.

The star also rocks a bright orange cut-out bodysuit from the loungewear range, made from recycled materials, with statement shades. Molly-Mae also cuts a sleek silhouette in a skintight blue number.

Joined by two other models, Molly-Mae poses up a storm in the new season staples in photos which document the last trimester of her pregnancy.

Earlier this week, the blonde beauty revealed she picked out a name for her baby daughter years ago - and luckily boyfriend Tommy 'loves it'.

The beauty took to Instagram on Tuesday for a pregnancy 'catch up' with her followers.