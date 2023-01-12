Kumail Nanjiani speaks in favour of Martin Scorsese over Marvel criticism

Kumail Nanjiani has recently shown support to Martin Scorsese over Marvel criticism.



In a new interview with Esquire magazine, the Eternals star pointed out that Martin “earned the right” to criticise the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Speaking of Martin and Quentin Tarantino, Kumail said, “I obviously love the movies Tarantino makes or Scorsese makes.”

“And I may disagree with Scorsese’s opinion on superhero movies, but I mean, who else has earned the right to have an opinion?” remarked the 44-year-old.

Kumail noted, “If Scorsese hasn’t earned the right to have an opinion on movies, then none of us should have an opinion on movies.”

“It’s so strange that people get upset about it,” he stated.

Earlier in a 2019’s Empire magazine interview, Martin alleged that Marvel movies “are not cinema” and they “are not for him”.

“I don’t see them. I tried; you know? But that’s not cinema,” asserted Martin.

He continued, “Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks.”

Following his interview, Martin faced backlash online over his comments on Marvel movies.

Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, Samuel L Jackson and James Gunn supported the Marvel movies.

Interestingly, Jennifer Aniston was the one who defended Martin in an interview with Variety magazine,

“You’re seeing what’s available out there and it’s just diminishing and diminishing in terms of, it’s big Marvel movies,” she commented.