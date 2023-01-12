 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Kumail Nanjiani speaks in favour of Martin Scorsese over Marvel criticism

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 12, 2023

Kumail Nanjiani speaks in favour of Martin Scorsese over Marvel criticism
Kumail Nanjiani speaks in favour of Martin Scorsese over Marvel criticism

Kumail Nanjiani has recently shown support to Martin Scorsese over Marvel criticism.

In a new interview with Esquire magazine, the Eternals star pointed out that Martin “earned the right” to criticise the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Speaking of Martin and Quentin Tarantino, Kumail said, “I obviously love the movies Tarantino makes or Scorsese makes.”

“And I may disagree with Scorsese’s opinion on superhero movies, but I mean, who else has earned the right to have an opinion?” remarked the 44-year-old.

Kumail noted, “If Scorsese hasn’t earned the right to have an opinion on movies, then none of us should have an opinion on movies.”

“It’s so strange that people get upset about it,” he stated.

Earlier in a 2019’s Empire magazine interview, Martin alleged that Marvel movies “are not cinema” and they “are not for him”.

“I don’t see them. I tried; you know? But that’s not cinema,” asserted Martin.

He continued, “Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks.”

Following his interview, Martin faced backlash online over his comments on Marvel movies.

Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, Samuel L Jackson and James Gunn supported the Marvel movies.

Interestingly, Jennifer Aniston was the one who defended Martin in an interview with Variety magazine,

“You’re seeing what’s available out there and it’s just diminishing and diminishing in terms of, it’s big Marvel movies,” she commented.

More From Entertainment:

Grey’s Anatomy unveils Ellen Pompeo’s exit from the show: Watch

Grey’s Anatomy unveils Ellen Pompeo’s exit from the show: Watch
Andrew Tate’s war of words with Logan Paul on Twitter from Romanian prison

Andrew Tate’s war of words with Logan Paul on Twitter from Romanian prison
Selena Gomez reveals she’s back on Instagram: Photos

Selena Gomez reveals she’s back on Instagram: Photos
Romeo Beckham gets 'I love you' tattoo for girlfriend Mia Regan

Romeo Beckham gets 'I love you' tattoo for girlfriend Mia Regan
King Charles appears in high spirit amid Harry, Meghan's outcry

King Charles appears in high spirit amid Harry, Meghan's outcry
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger cosy up for a romantic ski trip

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger cosy up for a romantic ski trip

Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton quash breakup rumours with viral pics

Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton quash breakup rumours with viral pics
Holly Willoughby steps outside with husband after recent This Morning's drama

Holly Willoughby steps outside with husband after recent This Morning's drama
Camila Morrone steps outside after ex Leonardo DiCaprio ‘vibing' TikTok video gets viral

Camila Morrone steps outside after ex Leonardo DiCaprio ‘vibing' TikTok video gets viral
Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid sing 'Happy Birthday' to mom Yolanda Hadid with beau Joseph Jingoli

Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid sing 'Happy Birthday' to mom Yolanda Hadid with beau Joseph Jingoli

Nicola Peltz all smiles after David and Victoria gave special treatment to daughter in law

Nicola Peltz all smiles after David and Victoria gave special treatment to daughter in law

Robert Downey Jr. fully transforms his look for HBO's 'The Sympathizer'

Robert Downey Jr. fully transforms his look for HBO's 'The Sympathizer'