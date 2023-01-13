 
Friday Jan 13 2023
Camilla was campaigning to become Queen of England?

Friday Jan 13, 2023

The Duke's book, 'Spare', has apparently failed to convince several royal experts and historians as it has some controversial claims and details that could not be proved.

Journalist and author A.N. Wilson has shared his thoughts on Harry's Spare in an interview on Times Radio suggests that the Duke hates his stepmother Camilla the most.

Wilson believes Harry "can't conceal his loathing of Camilla. And he puts lots of things which I am 95 percent certain are untrue, namely that Camilla was always campaigning to become Queen of England.

"All the anecdotal evidence was that she was perfectly happy to have remained Charles' girlfriend."

The author claimed the Meghan Markle's husband Harry's book is "Diana's revenge, and the villain of the book is Camilla."

The Duke's memoir has nothing good for the Royal Family as Harry has made several bombshell claims about his father Charles, brother William, stepmother Camilla and sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

