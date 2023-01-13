Lisa Marie Presley hospitalised after suffering cardiac arrest

Lisa Marie Presley was hospitalized on Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest.



Lisa Marie was just seen at the Golden Globes Tuesday night, where she and her mother watched Austin Butler win for his portrayal of The King in the eponymous biopic



TMZ reported that she was moved to hospital after a possible cardiac arrest, and upon arrival paramedics performed CPR on Lisa Marie.

The celebrity website reported that paramedics were able to find a pulse before she was transported to the hospital.

The 54-year-old’s condition remains unclear.



