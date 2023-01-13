Florence Pugh recalls the negative comments during relationship with Zach Braff

 
Florence Pugh looks back at the age backlash between her and Zach Braff during their relationship in 2019.

Florence Pugh got candid on the negative comments, surrounding her relationship with Zach Braff, specifically their 20 year age-gap.

Pugh reflected, "We weren't in anyone's faces. It was just that people didn't like it. They imagined me with someone younger and someone in blockbusters.

She added, "I think young relationships in Hollywood are so easily twisted because they add to the gossip sites. It's exciting to watch. And I think I was in a relationship that didn't do any of that."

The Little Women actress sparked romance rumours with Braff in April 2019 when she was only 23 and Braff was 44.

