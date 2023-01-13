 
entertainment
Friday Jan 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Austin Butler recalls Vanessa Hudgens' contribution for 'Elvis' role: 'My friend' encouraged me

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 13, 2023

Austin Butler recalls Vanessa Hudgens contribution for Elvis role: My friend encouraged me

Austin Butler calls Vanessa Hudgens his "friend" as he recalled her encouragement to pursue the role of Elvis Presley, for Elvis.

Speaking in The Hollywood Reporter's Actors Roundtable on January 10, Austin Butler, who won a Golden Globe for his role in Elvis, said it was a "friend" who inspired him to pursue the role of Elvis Presley in the movie.

Butler recalled the story, "The month before I heard that Baz [Luhrmann] was making the movie, I was going to look at Christmas lights with a friend, and there was an Elvis Christmas song on the radio and I was singing along, and my friend looked over at me and goes, 'You've got to play Elvis.' I said, 'Oh, that's such a long shot,'"

"A couple of weeks later, I was playing the piano," he continued. "I never really sang for any of my friends or anything. That same friend was there and I was playing the piano. She said, 'I'm serious. You gotta figure out how you can get the rights to a script.' Then my agent called and said, 'So Baz Luhrmann is making an Elvis film.'"

Although Butler didn't mention Hudgens' name, the High School Musical alum had shared a nearly identical story years ago when the two were still together.

More From Entertainment:

Florence Pugh recalls the negative comments during relationship with Zach Braff

Florence Pugh recalls the negative comments during relationship with Zach Braff
Lisa Marie Presley hospitalised after suffering cardiac arrest

Lisa Marie Presley hospitalised after suffering cardiac arrest

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson following in Harry's footsteps?

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson following in Harry's footsteps?
TikTok star Waffler69 dies at 33

TikTok star Waffler69 dies at 33

Camilla was campaigning to become Queen of England?

Camilla was campaigning to become Queen of England?
Anna Kendrick confesses having PTSD flashbacks over Pitch Perfect discourse

Anna Kendrick confesses having PTSD flashbacks over Pitch Perfect discourse
Christina Applegate ‘happy’ for SAG Awards nomination after MS diagnosis

Christina Applegate ‘happy’ for SAG Awards nomination after MS diagnosis
Spice Girls' Geri Horner, Victoria Beckham pen special birthday tributes for Mel C

Spice Girls' Geri Horner, Victoria Beckham pen special birthday tributes for Mel C

Jack Nicholson’s solitary living worries friends and family about his mental well-being

Jack Nicholson’s solitary living worries friends and family about his mental well-being
PETA slams Dakota Johnson over Gucci new campaign: Deets

PETA slams Dakota Johnson over Gucci new campaign: Deets
Kumail Nanjiani speaks in favour of Martin Scorsese over Marvel criticism

Kumail Nanjiani speaks in favour of Martin Scorsese over Marvel criticism
Grey’s Anatomy unveils Ellen Pompeo’s exit from the show: Watch

Grey’s Anatomy unveils Ellen Pompeo’s exit from the show: Watch