Austin Butler recalls Vanessa Hudgens' contribution for 'Elvis' role: 'My friend' encouraged me

Austin Butler calls Vanessa Hudgens his "friend" as he recalled her encouragement to pursue the role of Elvis Presley, for Elvis.

Speaking in The Hollywood Reporter's Actors Roundtable on January 10, Austin Butler, who won a Golden Globe for his role in Elvis, said it was a "friend" who inspired him to pursue the role of Elvis Presley in the movie.

Butler recalled the story, "The month before I heard that Baz [Luhrmann] was making the movie, I was going to look at Christmas lights with a friend, and there was an Elvis Christmas song on the radio and I was singing along, and my friend looked over at me and goes, 'You've got to play Elvis.' I said, 'Oh, that's such a long shot,'"

"A couple of weeks later, I was playing the piano," he continued. "I never really sang for any of my friends or anything. That same friend was there and I was playing the piano. She said, 'I'm serious. You gotta figure out how you can get the rights to a script.' Then my agent called and said, 'So Baz Luhrmann is making an Elvis film.'"

Although Butler didn't mention Hudgens' name, the High School Musical alum had shared a nearly identical story years ago when the two were still together.