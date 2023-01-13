 
Friday Jan 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton is 'just like' Princess Diana, Harry is making her sound 'difficult'

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 13, 2023

Kate Middleton has a captivating personality like his mother-in-law Princess Diana.

 Ingrid Seward, the editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine says the Princess of Wales could never be shunned by Prince Harry's attacks in memoir 'Spare.'

"the ideal opportunity to present a united front", says Ingrid Seward, the editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine.

The royal biographer told the Mirror: "Diana once explained to me that she used to feel nervous about engagements if negative stories had been written in the press that day.

"She imagined people would judge her by what they had read rather than how she presented herself in real life. She need not have worried as she charmed everyone anyway regardless of what had been said about her.

She added: "The current Princess of Wales is the same. Whatever Prince Harry wrote that made her sound petty and difficult, will be ignored the moment people see her in the flesh. She has the same magic as her late mother-in-law. The flashing smile, the ability to chat to anyone and her empathy with children.

"The King has also adopted a very warm and friendly demeanour since the Queen died. He shakes hands, chats smiles and always has a little joke to share," she noted.

