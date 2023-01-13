 
entertainment
Friday Jan 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William 'anxiety' screams as press asks him questions about Harry book

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 13, 2023

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shown signs of distress as the press talks about Prince Harry's book.

Body language expert Judi James tells how the Prince and Princess of Wales got nervous as the media asked them their opinion about 'Spare.'

She told the Mirror: "What looks like constant self-touch, self-checking anxiety rituals from the Waleses here are misleading as they are holding their clothing together for dear life thanks to a gale-force wind that is making the storm across in the US look mild by comparison.

"There are some telling rituals from the couple though that hint they are masking some inner angst about Harry’s revelations as they walk the gauntlet of shouted questions on this first official outing since Spare was published.

"Getting out of the car their smiles look rather applied and the smiles of bravado we saw when they were in the car looked weak and rather stilted.

She added: "William does use one gesture of possible anxiety as he seems to check his tie, putting his hand to his neck in a gesture of vulnerability despite the fact he’s wearing a jumper.

"His wave to the crowds has similarities to the wave Harry was doing to the fans outside the Stephen Colbert studio.

"Both men seem to signal a desire for approval and friendship with a modest, open-palmed ‘friendship’ wave. Whereas Harry accompanied his with a beaming, delighted smile of victory though, William’s facial expression looks as modest as his wave," she notes.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry 'quick' rendezvous with older woman mocked by James Corden

Prince Harry 'quick' rendezvous with older woman mocked by James Corden
Kate Middleton is 'just like' Princess Diana, Harry is making her sound 'difficult'

Kate Middleton is 'just like' Princess Diana, Harry is making her sound 'difficult'
Sophie Richie steps out in style with fiancé Elliot Grainge at a fashion event

Sophie Richie steps out in style with fiancé Elliot Grainge at a fashion event
Austin Butler recalls Vanessa Hudgens' contribution for 'Elvis' role: 'My friend' encouraged me

Austin Butler recalls Vanessa Hudgens' contribution for 'Elvis' role: 'My friend' encouraged me
Florence Pugh recalls the negative comments during relationship with Zach Braff

Florence Pugh recalls the negative comments during relationship with Zach Braff
Lisa Marie Presley hospitalised after suffering cardiac arrest

Lisa Marie Presley hospitalised after suffering cardiac arrest

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson following in Harry's footsteps?

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson following in Harry's footsteps?
TikTok star Waffler69 dies at 33

TikTok star Waffler69 dies at 33

Camilla was campaigning to become Queen of England?

Camilla was campaigning to become Queen of England?
Anna Kendrick confesses having PTSD flashbacks over Pitch Perfect discourse

Anna Kendrick confesses having PTSD flashbacks over Pitch Perfect discourse
Christina Applegate ‘happy’ for SAG Awards nomination after MS diagnosis

Christina Applegate ‘happy’ for SAG Awards nomination after MS diagnosis
Spice Girls' Geri Horner, Victoria Beckham pen special birthday tributes for Mel C

Spice Girls' Geri Horner, Victoria Beckham pen special birthday tributes for Mel C