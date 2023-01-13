Prince William 'anxiety' screams as press asks him questions about Harry book

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shown signs of distress as the press talks about Prince Harry's book.

Body language expert Judi James tells how the Prince and Princess of Wales got nervous as the media asked them their opinion about 'Spare.'

She told the Mirror: "What looks like constant self-touch, self-checking anxiety rituals from the Waleses here are misleading as they are holding their clothing together for dear life thanks to a gale-force wind that is making the storm across in the US look mild by comparison.

"There are some telling rituals from the couple though that hint they are masking some inner angst about Harry’s revelations as they walk the gauntlet of shouted questions on this first official outing since Spare was published.

"Getting out of the car their smiles look rather applied and the smiles of bravado we saw when they were in the car looked weak and rather stilted.

She added: "William does use one gesture of possible anxiety as he seems to check his tie, putting his hand to his neck in a gesture of vulnerability despite the fact he’s wearing a jumper.

"His wave to the crowds has similarities to the wave Harry was doing to the fans outside the Stephen Colbert studio.

"Both men seem to signal a desire for approval and friendship with a modest, open-palmed ‘friendship’ wave. Whereas Harry accompanied his with a beaming, delighted smile of victory though, William’s facial expression looks as modest as his wave," she notes.