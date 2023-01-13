Prince Harry 'quick' rendezvous with older woman mocked by James Corden

Prince Harry intimate story of being with an older woman was a topic of conversation at the James Corden show.

In his book titled 'Spare', the Duke of Sussex describes how he lost his virginity to a woman behind a pub.

He then took aim at the location of Harry's rendezvous as he said: "In a field behind a pub; that's one of those things that's worse than the sum of its parts. You lose you virginity in a field or in a pub – not great either way.



"In a field behind a pub, that's terrible! Isn't it?" he then laughed.

Prince Harry's book is out on shelves this month.