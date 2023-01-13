 
Friday Jan 13 2023
'Hypocrite' Prince Harry fake 'feminism' is only for Meghan Markle, not Camilla

Friday Jan 13, 2023

Prince Harry is called out for throwing Queen Consort Camilla while defending Meghan Markle in the press.

Royal journalist and writer ­Petronella Wyatt tells Good Morning Britain: “I think Harry is a ­tremendous hypocrite.

“He’s a self-avowed feminist, yet he takes these very nasty potshots at a 75-year-old woman who can’t answer back.”

“In a funny way I even wanted Camilla to be happy. Maybe she’d be less dangerous if she was happy?”

She then noted how the press gets "howls from Harry” over objections to Meghan.

And she asked: “So why is he doing the same thing to Camilla?”

Speaking of Camilla, she added: "Camilla will rise above it all and keep smiling, get on with the job and she never indulges in self pity. But Charles adores her and he will be deeply hurt.”

But she added: “I honestly believe that Charles, who is a very decent man, will forgive his son anything.

